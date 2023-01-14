Response to Love Center attempts to ID trespassers

"Sister Johnice hollered and kicked out the ladder from under them and commandeered the ladder. She’s one tough cookie."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Response to Love Center is attempting to identify a couple trespassers who dared to cross Sister Mary Johnice.

According to a Facebook post by the group, "these two morons decided to climb up on the building at Response to Love Center to strip our building of our gutters and downspouts to make a few bucks at the scrap yard, thinking our downspouts are made of copper. Well too bad they are made of aluminum worth only pennies."

Sister Johnice wasn't about to let stand by, idly.

"Sister Johnice hollered and kicked out the ladder from under them and commandeered the ladder. She’s one tough cookie, I know I work for her. So, we got a couple of face photos of these Einsteins," the post said.

Response to Love Center grabbed its surveillance footage and said it would forward photos and videos to police. In the meantime, the organization is asking for help in identifying the two men on Facebook.