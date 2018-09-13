'Resign, or we're taking you to court.'

That's the message the Cheektowaga Town Board sent to Councilman James Rogowski this week.

But, Rogowski didn't resign by Wednesday night's midnight deadline.

In a resolution approved by the town board this week concerning Rogowski, theTown of Cheektowaga demands that Rogowski resign from, or confirm, that he has vacated his public office as a Cheektowaga Town Board member at or before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Since Rogowski did not resign by the deadline, the town authorized their special counsel, Phillips Lytle, to move forward with litigation to remove him from the board.

Attorneys for the town will ask a judge to decide if Rogowski violated the New York Public Officers law when he pled guilty to a misdemeanor or violated his oath of office.

Rogowski pleaded guilty last week to second degree criminal contempt. The charged was dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Rogowski was arrested earlier this year after West Seneca Police were called to Orchard Park Road following a domestic incident. He was accused of violating an order of protection against his wife who filed for divorce in January.

© 2018 WGRZ