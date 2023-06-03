Residents voice their concerns on Amherst Benderson project

Residents are voicing their concern about a proposal to build a 65,000-square-foot apartment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Folks in the town of Amherst want their voices to be heard about some new development coming to Main Street.

A Benderson Development project aims to demolish a hundred-year-old home and the old square shop to replace it with a 65-thousand-square-foot apartment complex.

Neighbors say they aren't opposed to the project, but they want some transparency from the town and developers.

"It's extremely frustrating. It's extremely frustrating. It feels like our voices haven't been heard. Even though we've talked in circles we keep getting pushed to different departments, to talk to this person, to talk to that person. We haven't really gotten a consistent message on how we can fix this or how we can address it." Concerned resident, Jessica Black said.