Residents of Elmwood Village want answers about a sinkhole

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents of Elmwood Village are looking for answers about a sinkhole on Norwood Avenue that's been there for a few years now. Residents claim city leaders aren't doing anything about it.

Common Council Member David Rivera said he wasn't aware of the problem until 2 On Your Side called this morning. His office hasn't received any complaints also. After looking into it, Rivera said the hole is a result of problems with the sewer line involving a duplex.

"What they're going to do is secure the area to make sure that it doesn't pose a risk to public safety," Rivera says.

During a phone call to 311, city officials said the sinkhole was reported multiple times. However, the Department of Public Works says fixing the hole isn't the city's responsibility.

"If the pipe is between your house and the sewer line, it's normally the responsibility of the homeowner," Rivera says. He continues, "They're trying, from what I understand, making attempts to reach the owner. I don't know how many attempts were made or when the last attempt was made."