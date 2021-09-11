Residents in African American Heritage Corridor oppose liquor store proposal

Residents of Buffalo's East Side did all they could to make it clear to city lawmakers they don't want a liquor store in Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many residents are outraged about the possibility of a liquor store opening up in Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor.

On Tuesday, they made their feelings clear during a public hearing on the project, which is now in the hands of city lawmakers.

"I pray to God this doesn't happen, how dare you, how dare you, how dare you?" said one resident.

"If you put this in, it's going to be a black eye worst than it is for the city and I will have absolutely no respect for any of yous if you approve it," another resident said.

Residents of Buffalo's East Side did all they could to make it clear to city lawmakers they don't want a liquor store on Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

"We want to pump life into the corridor and I hope you will move to keep us going forward," said one resident.

The owner of Sunrise Liquors, Hatem Hassan has filed a special use permit with the city to move his current liquor store on William Street -- just feet away to a vacant office building at 485 Michigan Avenue in order to expand.

During the public hearing, Hassan's attorney argued why the project should move forward saying, "the building itself doesn't as I understand it has any historic significance of any type, it was a police station, but it's just a municipal brick building it's, not itself of any historic nature."

But, residents are not budging and say there are plenty of issues with the current liquor store from litter to loud noise.

"I looked and walked over liquor bottles, there are people now coming over from the liquor store go over to the Jesse Clipper Park and they drink their liquor they come through people's property," said one resident.

Last week, 2 On Your Side spoke to Common Council President Darius Pridgen about the quality of life issues.

What's being done, if anything, to address the quality of life issues?

"Our police department has worked along with our inspection department has worked along with the council with the administration with the block clubs," Pridgen said, "We have been working on this problem for two years, it's gotten a lot better than what it was, but it's not where it should be."

Citing all the opposition, the contractor on the project quit right on the spot.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor says it wants something to build up the community in that vacant office building.

"The heritage fabric of the community speaks to us preserving that heritage for generations to come, unfortunately, a liquor store does not fit into that fabric," said Terry Alford, the executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

But, the owner of Sunrise Liquors says he still wants to move forward. The permit still needs to be voted on by the full common council next Tuesday.