NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Lake Ontario water levels have reached their highest point in recorded history.

Lake shore denizens, who dealt with severe flooding back in 2017, are now facing the prospect of more flood damage soon.

"This all started way back in March and April, the levels started coming up," fisherman Joseph Paonessa said. "Last year we didn't have that problem again. It was in 2017, and this year is 2017, that's a repeat performance again on the water levels."

At 249 feet, the lake is approximately 33 inches above normal.

