BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is asking residents to take preventative measures against frostbite as a dangerous winter chill set in across Western New York on Tuesday.

The Department of Health stressed that as temperatures drop and wind speeds increase, heat can quickly leave the body and cause problems.

Frostbite, hypothermia, heart disease and carbon monoxide poisoning are all possibilities. If residents are experiencing or witness someone else showing any of these symptoms, they are encouraged to call 911.

Especially at risk during these conditions are senior citizens.

Taking preventative action is your best defense against extreme cold, in important, but the department stressed that it extends to pets.