RFPs sought for Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state is seeking Request For Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the Buffalo Outer Harbor's Terminal A.

The project includes the sale of the land and multiple buildings, including the 550,000 square-foot building that has been vacant for several years.

The property is located at 901 Fuhrmann Boulevard. The state hopes that a developer will turn the property into a waterfront destination that could possibility include residential, restaurants, office space, cultural attractions and parking.

It also includes the lakefront property with 1,720 linear-feet of vertical seawall and 4.2 acres of deep water slip.

"Terminal A is a massive vacant structure that has tremendous potential to become a destination that builds on the success of other Outer Harbor improvements," Governor Hochul said in a release.

"Now is the time for Buffalo to take advantage of this unique and historic architectural asset, much like what has occurred with large terminals in other waterfront cities. We look forward to seeing the creative proposals submitted for transforming the property into a destination that will attract visitors to the water's edge while also providing a unique place to live and thrive."

Terminal A was designed by architect Albert Kahn and built in the early 1930s for the Ford Motor Company. It consists mostly of storage space. Terminal A was designated as a local landmark in 2019.

"The redevelopment of Terminal A will take the Outer Harbor to the next level as an urban waterfront location. By taking advantage of this unique architectural gem we will generate more visitors, attract first time residents, and increased activity - all while ensuring the Outer Harbor as a year-round destination," Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairman Robert Gioia said.