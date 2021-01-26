Republican support for Mayor Byron Brown’s 'Buffalo Party'

Nearly one-third of the signature pages Brown turned in Tuesday were carried by members of right-leaning parties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, a lifetime Democrat, has signaled his willingness to accept Republican support for his write-in campaign against Democratic nominee India Walton in the Nov. 2 general election.

And he’s got it.

The independent nominating petition he turned in to the Erie County Board of Elections Tuesday tells the tale: Among those gathering signatures last week in an effort to get Brown’s name on a ballot were suburban Republican Party officials, Conservatives, and at least one member of the region’s robust community of right-wing extremists.