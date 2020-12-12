ECGOP recommends Chris Greene to fill Erie County Legislature vacancy

The Erie County Republican Committee made its recommendation Saturday for who should fill the seat that will be vacated by Senator-Elect Ed Rath.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Erie County Republican Committee made its recommendation Saturday morning for who should fill the County Legislature seat that is being vacated by Senator-Elect Ed Rath.

Chris Greene, a Clarence councilman, will have his name sent to the minority caucus as the recommended candidate to fill Rath's spot.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to continue serving my community and fight for the taxpayers of Clarence, part of the town of Amherst, and Newstead," Greene said. "I look forward to joining the Republican Caucus in the County Legislature and getting to work on solutions for working families and small businesses as we war through this pandemic."

Green has been a councilman for five years. The legislative district he'll represent covers Clarence, Newstead, and part of the Town of Amherst.

"Common sense - that’s what I bring to the table and that’s what the people want to see in government now more than ever. It’s time to get to work," Greene added.