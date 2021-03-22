Reported meteor lights up Western New York sky

The American Meteor Society called it a fireball, and registered more than 200 sightings on its website, from Virginia to Toronto.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reported meteor lit up the sky across the East Coast on Sunday, just after midnight.

2 On Your Side obtained a video from Julie in Cheektowaga, who caught the streak of light on her doorbell camera.

The American Meteor Society called it a fireball, and registered more than 200 sightings on its website, from Virginia to Toronto.

We asked the staff at the Buffalo Museum of Science about the phenomenon.

"It was a seemingly random event," according to Tim Collins, a Kellogg Observatory astronomer. "Most of these space rocks, as you want to call them, are meteors before they burn up in Earth's atmosphere. That's what this was."

He added: "It's very similar to a sighting last month. It doesn't mean there are more, but they're just so happened to be two of them, so it can happen. It's nothing to be alarmed about, it's nothing to be scared of."