Report: U.S.-Canada border closure extended until August 21

A CTV report says both countries are on the same page and agreed to keep the closure in place for another month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a report from CTV News in Canada, the United States and Canada have agreed to extend its border closure until at least August 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closure originally went in to place in March and has been extended every month since. Currently only essential travel is allowed to cross the border. Examples of essential workers are vital health-care workers, and workers facilitating the flow of trade.