Report: U.S.-Canada border closure extended until August 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a report from CTV News in Canada, the United States and Canada have agreed to extend its border closure until at least August 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closure originally went in to place in March and has been extended every month since. Currently only essential travel is allowed to cross the border. Examples of essential workers are vital health-care workers, and workers facilitating the flow of trade.
CTV's report says that immediate family members of Canadian residents will still be allowed to cross the border as well, as long as they plan to stay in the country for at least two weeks.
