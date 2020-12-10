x
Report: Titans announce no new cases, no schedule change for now

The team reported no new positives from Sunday's round of testing
Credit: AP
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tennesee Titans have reported no new positive COVID-19 tests on Monday morning, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, meaning Tuesday night’s game between the Titans and Bills is still on track to be played.

On Sunday it was announced that a member of the Titans coaching staff tested positive for the virus. That test marked the team’s 24th positive case since late September. 

The Titans had returned to practice on Saturday for the first time in October after the team’s COVID outbreak.

On Sunday the NFL announced a slew of schedule changes, including moving next week’s Bills game against the Kansas City Chiefs to Monday, October 19. However, no additional changes were made for this week’s matchups, which is still expected to kickoff at  7 p.m. Tuesday in Nashville.  

