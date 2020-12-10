Report: Titans announce no new cases, no schedule change for now

The team reported no new positives from Sunday's round of testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tennesee Titans have reported no new positive COVID-19 tests on Monday morning, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, meaning Tuesday night’s game between the Titans and Bills is still on track to be played.

On Sunday it was announced that a member of the Titans coaching staff tested positive for the virus. That test marked the team’s 24th positive case since late September.

The #Titans had no new positives from Sunday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source.



More testing still to come, but Tennessee practiced yesterday and remains on track to play tomorrow night against the #Bills. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2020

The Titans had returned to practice on Saturday for the first time in October after the team’s COVID outbreak.