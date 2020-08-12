Report calls Buffalo third “gloomiest” city in the US

Buffalo ranks behind Portland, OR and Anchorage, with 208 days per year under cloudy conditions.

If you've ever felt like wintertime is just endless snow and cloudy skies here in Western New York, a new report backs up the idea that Buffalo could be, well, rather gloomy.

In fact, the report out calls Buffalo the third "gloomiest" city in the United States. In other words, they estimate that Buffalo has about 208 days of cloud cover in a year.

The City of Good Neighbors only falls behind No. 2 Portland, OR (222 days) and No. 1 Anchorage, AK (239 days).

So, who's saying this and why? Move.org, a website that provides resources about moving, looked at the 72 most populous cities in the United States. The rankings, Move.org says, were based on "annual cloud cover as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration" in those cities.

Our neighbors to the south and east, in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, fall just behind Buffalo ranking No.4 and No.5 respectively, each with just a few days of less cloud cover than Buffalo.