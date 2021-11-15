Report: Online driver's test program rife with cheating

State motor vehicle workers tell the Albany Times-Union thousands of people may have taken advantage of the program instituted more than a year ago.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A program to help people obtain driver's permits during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking tests online may be rife with cheating.

State motor vehicle workers tell the Albany Times-Union thousands of people may have taken advantage of the program instituted more than a year ago by former Gov Andrew Cuomo.

Workers say applicants sometimes have others take the tests for them, and in other cases complete them with perfect scores in less than seven minutes. The 50-question test normally takes about 45 minutes to an hour.