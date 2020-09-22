Report: New York State named Best State to Visit This Fall

New York also ranked first on the "Most Pumpkin Patches" list.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York State has been named the "Best Place to Visit The Fall" across the nation.

According to a new report, which left out California, Oregon, and Washington due to recent wildfires, the report compared 47 states among five different categories below:

Parks and Forests

Entertainment

Trails

Yard Size

Natural Hazards

The report had this to say about the fall season in NYS:

"This state is far more than the five boroughs of the Big Apple. Upstate New York is filled with beautiful mountains, pristine lakes, and miles of parks and trails. But in a twist, New York is also our No. 1 destination for fall entertainment. No state has more apple orchards or corn mazes, making the Empire State an ideal place to enjoy your best outdoor life this fall."

The report only included “low-COVID-19 risk” factors that allow for social-distancing and therefore maximize safety, given their outdoor nature when determining their findings.

The worst state to visit this fall is Nevada.

