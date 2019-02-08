BUFFALO, N.Y. — The following fact may not be surprising to many New Yorkers: health care is quite expensive here.

The New York Health Foundation release a report putting per person spending on healthcare in 2017 at $6,335. That's $1,000 above the national average.

Foundation president and CEO David Sandman says, "We have a health care affordability crisis in New York and prices are the main culprit."

Increased costs in NY include the price of prescription drugs which cost New Yorkers $1,300 dollars on average in 2017.