BUFFALO, N.Y. — The towns of Amherst and Tonawanda are getting sued by the family of a woman who was hit and killed trying to walk across Niagara Falls Boulevard last year.

2 On Your Side has reported extensively on the dangers for pedestrians along that busy roadway.

The Buffalo News reports the children of Jennifer Duffin filed the lawsuit.

The family is also suing the driver and the owner of the car that hit their mom.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the attorney representing the family but has not heard back.

