New Yorkers are most concerned about things like bail reform, tax relief, and of course the new Bills stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law her first New York state budget.

It finally came about a week after it was due.

Lawmakers in Albany spent Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning hashing out the final details before sending it back to her desk.

New Yorkers are most concerned about things like bail reform, tax relief, and of course the new Bills stadium.