Report: Buffalo among fastest shrinking cities in America

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new report released last week shows Buffalo is on the Fastest Shrinking Cities in America list.

According to the report, it examined the population growth in cities that had populations of at least 250,000 residents, and then calculated the compounded annual growth rate in population during the study period, which was from 2014-2019.

Buffalo ranked 9th on the fastest shrinking cities list. The Queen City's population went from 259,548 in 2014 to 255,284 in 2019.

The report claims that is a -0.3% population decrease over the span of 5 years.

The fastest shrinking city in America in St. Louis, Missouri. While, the fastest growing city in America is Henderson, Nevada.