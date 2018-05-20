EAST OTTO, NY — 2 On Your Side has confirmed the body of a California man, reported missing earlier this month, was found Saturday night in Cattaraugus County.

Rudy Ray Rockett Sr. was found off of Traffic Street in East Otto by Cattaraugus and Erie County Sheriff K9’s. Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour tweeted Sunday that a body had been found in East Otto, but did not identify the body.

A body was discovered in E Otto, Catt Co overnight by Catt Co and Erie Co sheriffs K9’s. @NiagaraSheriff responded to process crime scene. Body to ECMC for autopsy and ID. No further comment until positive ID is made. — Jim Voutour (@SheriffVoutour) May 20, 2018

Rudy Ray Rockett Jr., the biological son of the missing man, confirmed with us Sunday that the body found was his father. Authorities called Rudy Ray Rockett Jr. to tell him the news.

Rockett Sr., 64, of Redondo Beach, was last seen in Ransomville on April 29. He was scheduled to fly out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport but did not show up to make his flight.

Rockett Sr.'s stepson, Gregory Roy, was charged with weapons possession earlier this month. It's unknown if that's related to this incident.

