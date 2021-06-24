Report: Attorney General investigators interview one of Cuomo's top advisers

The Wall Street Journal reports the interview was part of Letitia James' probe into sexual harassment accusations made against the governor.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Wall Street Journal reports that investigators have interviewed Rich Azzopardi, one of the governor's top advisers and spokespeople.

It's part of the attorney general's probe into sexual harassment accusations made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Attorney General Letitia James was asked Thursday if those interviews included the governor.

"I cannot comment on whether we have interviewed the governor of the State of New York, but we have conducted a number of interviews already," she said.

James added: "I cannot give you a date on when it will be concluded. It will conclude when it concludes."