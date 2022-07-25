Replanning development announced for NRG site in Dunkirk

The City of Dunkirk announced that the preplanning development has started at the NRG site along the Lake Erie waterfront in Dunkirk.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — On Monday, the City of Dunkirk announced that the preplanning development has started at the NRG site along the Lake Erie waterfront in Dunkirk.

This work announced includes looking at a redevelopment feasibility study completed in 2021 and whether to move forward with recommendations like a data center or other industrial uses for the site.

Vicent DeJoy Dunkirk Director of Planning and Development said, "It's a very complicated site, with a lot of complicated infrastructures there, and complicated history. So we're trying to unravel that working with NRG, the best we can and to determine what is the best reuse and energy is obviously at the table."

The city said could take as long as two years before a full redevelopment plan of the site is made public.