Repeat bank robber sentenced to 76 months in prison

Nicholas Ferrone, 29, of Utica was convicted of robbing banks in Depew, Gates and Penfield.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Central New York man is going back to prison for the next 76 months for robbing three WNY banks, including one in Depew.

Nicholas Ferrone, 29, of Utica was convicted of three robberies, the Bank of America on Broadway in Depew in August, 2019 as well as banks in the Rochester suburbs of Penfield and Gates the following October and December, respectively.

State Police pulled Ferrone over on the Thruway in January, 2020 for not having a valid license plate or inspection sticker. A search of his vehicle found several high quality latex masks that appeared to have been used in the crimes. Also recovered were items of clothing matching the description of the suspect in the robberies as well as two handwritten notes that read “I Have Gun Large Bills” and “I Have Gun All Large Bills.”