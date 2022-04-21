Franklin Street repaving project is now complete

The repaving on Franklin Street is part of the city's ongoing efforts to upgrade streets, lighting, and sidewalks in the downtown entertainment district.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On your Side received an update Thursday afternoon from the City of Buffalo about a number of road construction projects.

Repaving is now done on Franklin Street, between Chippewa and Court streets. That's part of the ongoing efforts to upgrade streets, lighting, and sidewalks in the downtown entertainment district.

Delaware Avenue is now undergoing ADA compliant ramp updates between North Street and Forest Avenue.

The project should be done this summer.

"We're also not just doing work downtown," Buffalo Public Works commissioner Michael Finn said. "We've got a lot of work all over the city, including the East Side ... a couple projects on the East Side. We've got Bailey Avenue and Dingens. Both of those are under construction, scheduled for paving to start next week."

The city says an announcement for future repaving projects, including for residential areas, is coming very soon.