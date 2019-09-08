ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says work will begin this October to repair the seawall along Route 5 near Athol Springs.

They announced Friday that an $8.2 million contract has been awarded for construction on the seawall.

The project is designed to absorb more of the Lake Erie's waves and keep it from spilling onto Route 5 during storms.

Works is expected to last until the fall of next year.

