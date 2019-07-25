BUFFALO, N.Y. — It might be the most unique tool Buffalo firefighters have at their disposal, and it's now back in the Queen City.

The Edward M. Cotter Fireboat spent the last two months getting some repairs in Toronto, and it sailed back to the waterfront on Wednesday.

The Fireboat Cotter Conservancy got grants to fix the hull and new propellers so it can continue service as the oldest active fireboat in the world.

"It's unsexy work, it's below the water line, it's not really much you'd see looking at the boat," Captain John Sixt said. "Two months away is a long time when you're used to being out in the water and being visible and being out there for the people. It's a little rough, but we're back now, very happy, we're excited, I can't wait. Now our summer begins."

And those fixes will be really important when winter comes around and the Cotter has to break up the ice in the Buffalo River.

