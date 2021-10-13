Repair work on breakwater complete two years after storm damage

A 300 foot breach at the north end was repaired in less than two months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After two years, repair work has been completed on the Buffalo North Breakwater.

A severe storm in 2019 breached a 300 foot section of the breakwall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District and its contractor, Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co., completed repairs to the breach in less than two months.

Additional repairs still need to be made to a 400 foot section at the north section and 425 foot section of the south end. Ryba Marine Construction Co. was awarded a contact and the project is expected to be completed next summer.

“The breakwater serves an important role in the protection of Buffalo’s waterfront and watercraft. Damage to the wall was extensive and repairs were critically needed. We are grateful to the Army Corps Buffalo District for their leadership on this project and continued stewardship of Western New York waterways,” said Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26).