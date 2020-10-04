Congressman Brian Higgins announced last month that public safety departments from around Western New York will receive over $1 million in funding from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffalo will be getting the largest amount of the money, with $713,149 heading to the Queen City. The City of Niagara Falls will get $142,134 and the Town of Cheektowaga will receive $47,720, according to the congressman.

Erie and Niagara counties will each receive $58,008.

“For first responders, risk comes with the job but this virus creates a whole new level of uncertainty,” Higgins said. “They dedicate themselves to protecting us and we need to make sure they have the resources to protect themselves and the communities they serve.”

