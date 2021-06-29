Rep. Chris Jacobs plans to travel to southern border to join former President Donald Trump

Jacobs will be travelling to McAllen, Texas. This isn't his first trip to the southern border.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is heading to Texas to join other Republicans, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump.

Trump plans to discuss continuing building a border wall with Gov. Abbott.

“The Biden-Harris administration has completely failed to properly secure our southern border, and their efforts to roll back successful policies put in place by President Trump have resulted in a massive crisis,” Jacobs said. “Under their watch, we have seen three consecutive months of 170,000+ illegal encounters, record-setting drug seizures, and spikes in human trafficking. Their actions have emboldened the cartels and harmed the safety and security of border communities and our nation.”

Jacobs will be travelling to McAllen, Texas. This isn't his first trip to the southern border. Jacobs travelled to Texas in 2019 to meet with border patrol agents and tour detention facilities.