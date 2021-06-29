Rep. Chris Jacobs plans to travel to southern border to join former President Donald Trump

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is heading to Texas to join other Republicans, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump.
Trump plans to discuss continuing building a border wall with Gov. Abbott.
“The Biden-Harris administration has completely failed to properly secure our southern border, and their efforts to roll back successful policies put in place by President Trump have resulted in a massive crisis,” Jacobs said. “Under their watch, we have seen three consecutive months of 170,000+ illegal encounters, record-setting drug seizures, and spikes in human trafficking. Their actions have emboldened the cartels and harmed the safety and security of border communities and our nation.”
Jacobs will be travelling to McAllen, Texas. This isn't his first trip to the southern border. Jacobs travelled to Texas in 2019 to meet with border patrol agents and tour detention facilities.
“After seeing this section of the southern border two years ago during the Trump administration, I am looking forward to returning and receiving an update on how the situation has unfolded under President Biden’s watch,” Jacobs said. “Securing our southern border and enacting smart policies requires lawmakers to see the crisis first-hand and hear directly from those on the ground. I look forward to a productive and informational experience, and I am honored to be joining President Trump for this critical trip.”