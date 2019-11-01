BUFFALO, N.Y. — Renovations are complete at 500 Pearl Street. The multi-use space is a combination of a renovated, historic building and a newly-built high rise.

The top floors are taken up by rooms for the Aloft Hotel by Marriott... with floor-to ceiling-windows.

Underneath that will be luxury apartments, followed by 2 floors of commercial space and a 380 car garage.

Construction is still finishing up on the project. The event space is scheduled to be ready by February... and the commercial and hotel space should be ready to open in March.

We spoke with one of the developers who said this project could have a big impact on further downtown development.

