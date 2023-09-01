Renovations begin to refurbish pews, restore floors at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna

Represents the largest restoration since refurbishing of dome and stained glass windows at iconic Western New York landmark

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — One of Western New York's most iconic landmarks is undergoing a major facelift.

The $1 million effort to restore the pews and refurbish the marble floors at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica represents the largest restoration project under-taken there since the restoration of its dome and stained glass windows, according to Rev. Msgr. David G. LiPuma, who is OLV's Pastor and rector, as well as President of Our Lady of Victory Institutions.

"It's quite a job," said Msgr. David G. LiPuma. "In fact my stomach is doing a little bit of flip flops, but I'm also very excited."

LiPuma also said OLV is also excited to be partnering with two iconic Buffalo firms, who have been in existence longer than the century-old basilica, to complete the work.

Kittinger's, whose fine furniture has graced the White House among other places, will restore the pews made of a type of African Mahogany which, according to LiPuma, is considered endangered and no longer commercially available.

"It's extinct and you can't replace it," said Msgr. LiPuma. "But you can restore it thankfully and that's what we're doing right now."

DeSpirit Mosaic and Marble will tackle repairing and refurbishing the floors when the pews are removed.

"They understand the magnitude of this project and the beauty of the basilica and for them to be a part of it with us together is really amazing," Msgr. LiPuma said.

"The church is gonna be unbelievable when it gets all done again," said Kevin Hagen, one of the many workers who began removing the pews on Monday.

Hagen, who retired from Kittinger's as a maintenance man a few years ago, was contacted by his former boss and asked if he would like to come back to assist on the project, something he says he feels privileged to be part of.