OLEAN, N.Y. — The Empire State Development announced Monday that renovations at the Old Library Restaurant and Event Center in Olean are now complete.

The $2 million investment included improvements to the exterior and interior of the historic Carnegie Library, such as lighting, flooring, updates to the bathrooms and kitchen, as well as landscaping to both the library and adjacent property.

“Our Downtown Revitalization Initiative is creating new opportunities across New York – transforming communities, creating jobs, and bringing back a sense of hope and pride,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul in a released statement. “With support from the DRI, Olean is reimagining its future, bringing back historic buildings, and investing in the downtown streetscape to improve safety and walkability for pedestrians and bicyclists. The renovated Old Library Restaurant and Event Center will help to draw more visitors to Olean to support continued economic growth in Cattaraugus County and Western New York.”

“For more than 100 years the Old Library has been a gathering place for residents,” said Daniel and Kathryn DeCerbo, Old Library Restaurant and Inn owners. “It will be our pleasure to extend this tradition and attract new visitors to Olean. We are thankful for the support of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which helped make our unique and inviting renovations possible.”

The investment also includes the future expansion of a day spa in an adjacent Victorian home, which will result in the addition of up to 65 employees.