Renovation of former Buffalo Wonder Bread factory on hold, but Stinson still has big plans

Eventually, Stinson plans to spend $20 million or more to turn the building into office space for startup companies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Harry Stinson has put plans to renovate Buffalo's former Wonder Bread factory on the back burner due to a prolonged dispute over another property, but he said he hopes to get to work as soon as possible.

"Right now it's sort of on pause, because I'm pretty preoccupied with the hotel fight," said Stinson, who owns the former Buffalo Grand Hotel at 120 Church St.

The hotel has been closed since a 2021 fire, and Stinson has spent much of the last two years trying to resolve a $50.1 million insurance claim with Travelers Insurance Co.

Meanwhile, work on the 198,600-square-foot Wonder Bread has been limited to securing the site and removing an underground gas tank that was once used by delivery drivers. Stinson said steps have been taken to prevent trespassing, which had been rampant.