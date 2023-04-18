Renderings released for North Buffalo YMCA

Twelve million dollars has been raised for the project, but $30 million is still needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time, the public is getting a look at the renderings for the North Buffalo YMCA.

It's modeled after the 'Y's facility in Lockport, which opened in 2018.

"You'll see a lot of similarities in the renderings for the new building. This Lockport location is the newest facility, it's an open concept, it has space where we're able to serve families who are intergenerational and of all ages," said Danielle Roberts, vice president of community impact at the YMCA.

"And so the new facility is approving upon this location. It's going to be a state-of-the-art, the most modern location in the City of Buffalo."

The 65,000-square-foot building will be located at Elmwood and Hertel Avenues and serve about 15,000 people a year.

It will have a pool, rock climbing wall, fitness center, basketball court, and a track.

This location will also provide child care to working families, help with food insecurities, and offer both educational and health and wellness programs for the public.

The only problem is the YMCA still needs to meet a $30 million goal.

So far they have about $12 million.

"There has been some delay in the project. The cost of everything has increased and we need the community support. So the timeline on this continues to change. Coming out of a pandemic, a lot of non-profits have seen some strain on the finances so we're going to need the community support," Roberts said.

"It's not just a facility but an opportunity to serve the needs of our community for years and years to come."