Reminder: Statewide ban on plastic foam containers begins Jan. 1

Foam containers, like Styrofoam to-go boxes, and packing peanuts will not be allowed to be used by schools, hospitals, and restaurants among other businesses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A ban on plastic foam containers, like Styrofoam to-go boxes, and packing peanuts goes into effect for all of New York this new year. This will be the first statewide ban in the country.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding businesses that beginning on Jan. 1, they will longer be allowed to used the plastic foam disposable containers. This will particularly affect restaurants, hospitals and schools. Additionally, no business will be allowed to sell or distribute plastic foam containers or loose packing materials in the state.

"Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers already live in communities that are 'foam free,'" Seggos said. "New York City and Long Island are seeing the benefits of their foam bans with reduced litter on their landscapes and waterways. Now the rest of the State is poised to reap the benefits of a cleaner environment. DEC continues to focus on outreach to educate affected entities, but we know the foam ban will work and we look forward to less waste in our landfills in 2022."

Plastic foam is a major contributor to environmental litter, according to DEC. Additionally, plastic foam is not accepted at many recycling facilities across the state.

Final regulations to implement the law will be released in the coming months, although a draft of regulations was released on the DEC website earlier this year.

Many restaurants are concerned about how the ban will increase operations costs for them.