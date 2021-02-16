Reminder: Do your part to help keep fire hydrants clear of heavy snow

Grand Island Volunteer Fire Department urging residents to 'Adopt a Hydrant' to make sure crews have ready access if and when they are needed.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — With the good amount of snow that fell since Monday night, volunteer fire departments are asking the public to do their part to help keep their communities safe in the event of a fire.

The Grand Island Fire Department is encouraging residents to 'Adopt a Hydrant'. The request asks those who may live near a fire hydrant to help keep it clear of snow so crews have ready access in the event a fire does break out.

"During fire emergencies, firefighters should not have to locate and dig out ‘hidden’ hydrants to gain a ready-water supply for on-scene apparatus," said Grand Island Fire Chief Mark Sadowski. " Any time taken away from actual firefighting operations could prove to be costly in terms of property damage or rescue efforts."