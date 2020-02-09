Remembering WNY's WWII heroes 75 years later

World War II ended 75 years ago. The Erie County Naval and Military Park is honoring Western New Yorkers who risked everything for their country.

World War 2 officially ended 75 years ago on September 2.

So 2 On Your Side went to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park for a peek into how they are marking the day.

"My father's unit was one of the last if not the last to arrive over in Guam," said Mike McCullor, Vietnam veteran and docent at the Naval and Military Park

Along with those titles, Mike is now also a donor.

His father, Lt Burnett McCullor, was a navigator on a B-29. Mike recently loaned several of his father's tools of the trade along with photographs. The elder McCullor flew four missions, including one very significant run.

"They were bombing a place way up in northern Japan, Akita and it was beyond the normal range of their bombings, they were 16 hours in the air, round trip,” McCullor said. “And on their way back to Guam they were radioed that Japan had surrendered, the war was over. So turned out that [it] was the last bombing run of World War 2."

And here at the park, the service of all Western New York veterans is remembered on this anniversary.

"Pretty rare to have someone that actually was on board the USS Missouri at the time of the surrender,” said Shane Stephenson

Gerald Lord, of Cattaraugus, was one of the few who witnessed the event first-hand, his momentoes from the day are on display.

And then the other Western New York heroes who went above and beyond. Like Commander Wade McClusky, considered by many as the hero of Midway. This South Park grad found the Japanese fleet, paving way for one of the most pivotal victories of the war.

"He was able to send word back to the rest of the American fleet of the location of the Japanese aircraft carrier, " Stephenson said.

Father Thomas Conway, the namesake of Conway Park in the Old First Ward answered the call to serve as well. He was a chaplain on the USS Indianapolis. The ship was torpedoed, killing more than 900 men. Many who drowned or were killed by sharks while treading water.

"He swam from servicemen to servicemen offering last rites and giving words of comfort," Stephenson said.

He did that for three days, collecting dog tags until he himself perished in the waters.

There are so many, from so many walks of life who gave of themselves. In the works right now is a monument to the African Americans who have served their country in all 12 of the United States' military conflicts.

From the home front to the front lines, most of their names faded into history. But the sacrifice is not forgotten here.