Remembering the tragic massacre at City Grill 11 years ago

Police described what happened outside on Main Street in downtown Buffalo as a massacre 11 years ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, August 14, 2021, marks a grim anniversary in Buffalo.

Police described what happened outside on Main Street in downtown Buffalo as a massacre 11 years ago.

The scene outside the old City Grill was chaotic as police scrambled to get it under control.

Eight people were shot, five people died.

The widow of Danyell Mackin posted their names for us to remember. Tiffany Wilhite, Shawn-Tia McNeil Willie McCaa, and Demario Vass.