Remembering Dr. King in Buffalo in 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was not just a Baptist minister, he was also a prominent leader during the face of the American civil rights movement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Well, I don't know what will happen now, we've got some difficult days ahead," the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a fighter for justice, but what does it mean in 2023?

Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Michigan St. African-American Heritage Corridor was asked to talk about King today. "Before there is huge transformational change, there is a lot of pain, so maybe we are on the brink of making the kind of systemic changes that he fought for." She said when it comes to young people, "look at younger generations and their values and beliefs, they see a place that is more connected where human beings are just respected for being human."

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy said he thinks Dr. King would "continue to call people to action, his work is unfinished. We've got work to do."

What made King great, according to New York State Assembly majority leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is that he listened. She said, "he wouldn't have been a great leader if he wasn't a great listener and so I think we need to listen more to young people and not try to assume what their positions are based on the behavior of a few."