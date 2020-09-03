BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a big crowd Monday at Canalside to say goodbye to one of the great ambassadors of Buffalo's waterfront.

A funeral procession honored Captain Richard Hilliman.

Captain Rick is well-known to anyone who's been out on the water as the owner and operator of the Spirit of Buffalo, Queen City Bike Ferry and Harbor Queen.

"There's a lot more belief in the waterfront now just because of what he did. And as tourism continues to grow, it's really just expanding on that thing, you know, that he used as a springboard, that first boat: the Spirit of Buffalo. In a lot of ways, he kind of was the Spirit of Buffalo, too. So he'll be sorely missed," said Chris Fritton, Captain Buffalo River History Tours.

