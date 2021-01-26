x
'Remarkable rarities' from closed Guinness World Records Museum go up for auction

The museum, which opened in June 1978, closed in September — a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic and a dramatic drop in tourists visiting Niagara Falls.
Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, Ont.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — Always dreamed of owning an authentic Wurlitzer-made jukebox or a signed Wayne Gretzky hockey stick from his Edmonton Oilers days?

Here's your chance.

Ripley's Auctions Inc. of Indianapolis is auctioning off items that were on display in the now-closed Guinness World Records Museum in the Clifton Hill neighborhood of Niagara Falls, Ont. The museum, which opened in June 1978, closed in September — a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic and a dramatic drop in tourists visiting Niagara Falls.

You can read the entire story on Buffalo Business First's website.

