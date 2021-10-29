Religious exemption halted for Gov. Hochul's vaccine mandate for health care workers

On Friday, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Hochul administration's healthcare COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration's vaccine mandate for health care workers. Hochul has been vocal about not allowing for a religious exemption to the mandate for health care workers.

After the Friday ruling, Hochul said, "On Day One, I pledged as Governor to battle this pandemic and take bold action to protect the health of all New Yorkers. I commend the Second Circuit's findings affirming our first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe."

The Friday ruling vacates both a Sept. 30 ruling granting a temporary injunction on the vaccinate mandate relating to religious exemptions, as well as an Oct. 12 Northern District of New York ruling on the same issue from different plaintiffs.