Reinstein Woods receives grant to finish updating The History Trail

The grant from New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grants will allow them to make improvements to signs along the trail.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Friends of Reinstein Woods now have the funds they need to complete improvements to The History Trail.

The organization received $6,510 from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grants, which will fund the rest of the $8,710 project. Reinstein Woods is a 292 acre complex of wetlands, ponds, and forests off of Como Park Boulevard.

The improvements made to The History Trail will be new permanent, durable trailside interpretive signs. The signs will be at the proper height and angle for accessibility, as well as QR codes, to connect to online text and audio tours of the trail.

The History Trail is .08 miles long and highlights the origins of the preserve, which were owned by Dr. Victor Reinstein who the preserve is named after.