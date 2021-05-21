Reimagining Grant Street project moves to next phase

Three workshops to gather public input are planned for Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26 and Saturday, June 5..

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The next phase in the re-design of Buffalo's Grant St. neighborhood took another step forward Friday.

Officials and stakeholders gathered to unveil three design concepts reflecting the current and future needs of residents, visitors and local businesses.

“Since it was first laid out in 1860, Grant Street has served a vibrant and diverse community. We are excited to be part of efforts to ensure it continues its vital role in serving this dynamic community for the next 160 years," said Jessie Fisher, Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

Community members are encouraged to attend one of them to provide feedback about each concept. Final plans, including cost estimates, will be unveiled later in June.