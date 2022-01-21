Registration opens for Ride for Roswell

To encourage more people to participate, Roswell Park is waiving all registration fees and fundraising minimums.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is looking ahead to the summer with registration already underway for the Ride for Roswell.

According to Roswell Park, the Ride for Roswell is moving back to its original date of Saturday, June 25. The Celebration of Hope will be held the night before with all of the routes starting and ending at the University at Buffalo.

Registration for the ride opened earlier this week. To encourage more people to participate, Roswell Park is waiving all registration fees and fundraising minimums.

Those who register will be given the option to start and end their ride at the University at Buffalo on June 25 or to "Ride Your Own Way" throughout the summer.

Those who choose to ride or volunteer at UB will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine. According to Roswell Park, the vaccination requirement will also apply to anyone who plans on attending the Celebration of Hope at UB, as well as other events on-campus including the post-ride festivities at Baird Point.

Last year, the Ride for Roswell raised over $5 million for cancer research. Since 1996, the event has raised almost $63 million for cancer research and patient-care programs at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The money raised goes towards new treatment options, facilitate clinical trials, support the cost of medical testing not covered by insurance, and fund quality of life programs that assist with non-medical needs to help patients remember that cancer does not define them.

For more information about the Ride for Roswell, or to register for the event, click here.