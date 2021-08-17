Registration open for Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride, Walk

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family bike ride and walk is happening next month at Delaware Park in memory of a woman who left a big impact on the Western New York community.

Registration is currently open for the second annual Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride and Walk. The event is being held in memory of Marcy Dandes.

Dandes was a volunteer at ECMC and was very engaged in the Western New York community. She died suddenly in 2018.

The event aims to continue Dandes' legacy of giving back to the community by benefitting two organizations that held a place in her heart: ECMC and ConnectLife.

In addition to the bike ride and walk, the event will also feature a kids bike rodeo, safety demonstrations, an Electra Townie Original 7D bike raffle, music, and food.

