Registration for new Cheektowaga Boys & Girls Club opens May 15

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga's new Boys & Girls Club will open in the fall, but registration is set to begin later this month.

Online registration will get underway on May 15 and be limited to the first 100 children who sign up. A waiting list will be established for those interested in the event the club's capacity will be allowed to increase.

The club, located on Alexander Street, will provide after-school programming for those in grades 2-8 starting at the beginning of the school year in September.