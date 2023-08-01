Registration for 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot opens August 8

Fourteen thousand runners and walkers are expected to participate in the YMCA Turkey Trot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot is still months away, but registration for the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world opens August 8.

It is an 8K race begins in North Buffalo on Delaware Avenue and ends at the Buffalo Convention Center.

Money raised from the YMCA Turkey Trot goes to programs and services that the YMCA provides.

There is an early bird entry fee of $37 if you register prior to October 13 for the in-person or virtual race. The race fee increases to $42 per person after Saturday, October 14. All registered participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt from the YMCA.

If you can't attend in person, but still want to participate, you can register for the virtual YMCA Turkey Trot race. You can run, jog or walk the 8K anytime between Thanksgiving Day, which is November 23 this year, through Sunday, November 26.