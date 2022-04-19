Registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Authorities found Matthew Bald, 40, of Lockport, allegedly possessed more than 600 images on a laptop computer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport man, who is also a registered sex offender, is facing at least 10 years behind bars after admitting to possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that in December 2020, 40-year-old Matthew Bald, previously convicted and on probation for sexual abuse, was found to allegedly possess more than 600 images of child pornography on a laptop.

Tuesday, Bald pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor by a person having a prior conviction for sexual abuse, aggravated sexual abuse, or abusive sexual contact involving a minor or ward.