Registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport man, who is also a registered sex offender, is facing at least 10 years behind bars after admitting to possessing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's office says that in December 2020, 40-year-old Matthew Bald, previously convicted and on probation for sexual abuse, was found to allegedly possess more than 600 images of child pornography on a laptop.
Tuesday, Bald pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor by a person having a prior conviction for sexual abuse, aggravated sexual abuse, or abusive sexual contact involving a minor or ward.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.